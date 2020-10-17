Consortium wins bid for legacy waste rehabilitation at Brahmapuram

Decision on awarding work order to firm will be taken by government

The consortium of Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and Bauer GmbH, Germany, has won the minimum qualification score in the evaluation of technical bid for rehabilitation of nearly one lakh cubic metres of old waste lying at the Brahmapuram dumping yard.

The evaluation committee appointed by the government found the bid to be having substantial responsiveness to the terms and conditions in the terms of reference for the project. The technical bids of two other consortiums failed to earn the minimum qualification score and were rejected by the committee for multiple reasons, according to the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the nodal agency for engagement of private players for waste management.

The technical and financial bids of the consortium that won the minimum qualification score have been submitted before the government. A decision on awarding the work order to the consortium will be taken by the government. The bid evaluation committee looked into the experience of the bidders in similar projects. The consortiums were asked to submit certificates from clients proving their expertise in handling similar projects.

The government has accorded a time period of nine months to bio-mine heaps of waste once the work order is issued to the firm chosen for the project. The Department of Local Self-Government and the Kochi Corporation will be responsible for ensuring that the firm completes the work within the stipulated time-frame.

The selected firm will have to bio-mine the existing legacy waste and recover the entire area, including the land allotted to the Indian Medical Association, for the development of a biomedical treatment plant. It should ensure recovery of the land by cutting and levelling it to the maximum possible extent, aimed at getting a relatively flat land after bio-mining. The successful bidder has to scientifically process the old garbage as per the guidelines specified in the SWM Rules 2016.

The project will be based on Design and Build Basis. The agency selected should submit a management plan for dumping site land reclamation, excavation, screening and resource recovery, bio-mining of unprocessed municipal solid waste, and development of facility for scientific disposal of residual solid waste.

The government had taken over the task of scientific management of old waste accumulated at Brahmapuram from the Kochi Corporation by invoking Section 24(e) of the Disaster Management, Act, 2005.