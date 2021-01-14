Kochi

Consignment flown in to city

COVID-19 vaccine being unloaded from an aircraft at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Kochi airport on Wednesday morning. The flight arrived about 15 minutes ahead of the schedule of 11 a.m. earlier announced by the airport authorities.

The consignment comprised vaccines for Ernakulam and Kozhikode regions. The transfer of the vaccines for the onward journey was completed in 10 minutes. The consignment arrived by GoAir G8 347 flight from Mumbai, airport sources said. The parcel of vaccine comprised 1.8 lakh doses for Ernakulam region and 1.19 lakh doses for Kozhikode region.

