Consider plea of CBSE forum on training to school bus drivers: HC

April 28, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed the Transport Commissioner to take a call in three weeks on a representation given by the Kerala CBSE School Management Association seeking to give school bus drivers training under Joint Regional Transport Officers. The court passed the directive recently while disposing of a writ petition filed by the association challenging the Transport Commissioner’s order that all drivers of school buses should undergo training before June 1 at the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR), Edappal, Malappuram.

The court observed that the communication was issued by the Transport Commissioner to his subordinate officers. All that it said was that the course run by the IDTR had been recognised and that training for the drivers are to be imparted on or before June 1. The details of the drivers had also been called for. In the said circumstances, the court said, it did not find the need to set aside the communication.

The petitioner said that more than 7,000 schools in the State had their own buses and there were thousands of drivers. It would be next to impossible to direct all these drivers to assemble at Edappal and to undergo the training sessions before June 1. Besides, it entails huge expenses for the management of the schools.

The expense factor

The course fee for three days was ₹3,000. That apart, each driver had to pay ₹1,500 towards accommodation. Thus, on an average, every school management had to shell out a minimum of ₹10,000 per driver. Even if any training were to be imparted to them, it should be provided under each Joint RTO so that the drivers could undergo training without any additional expenses.

In fact, the Motor Vehicles Act did not contemplate imparting any special course to any category of drivers. Driving licence was issued to a driver for a fixed term which could be renewed before the expiry of the term. Therefore, the transport commissioner had no authority to issue such an order.