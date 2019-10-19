Consider plea for parking slot near Container Road: HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to consider and take a call on a plea for establishing a parking area with all amenities for container trailers arriving at the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam beside Container Road.

Parking yard

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice C.K. Abdul Rahim passed the order on a petition filed by V.T. Joseph Sherry, councillor, Eloor Municipality, seeking a directive to establish a parking yard for container trailers, goods vehicles, and other vehicles. The petitioner pointed out that though he had submitted several representations to the government seeking steps to avert difficulties posed by illegal parking and environmental pollution in and around Container Road, no effective steps had been taken.

The petitioner had suggested that a parking area be set up on the unused land of the FACT at Eloor. The area has enough road access to ICTT.

Such a facility could also address the plight of drivers and cleaners.