Consider plea for inquiry into exclusion of MLA from excise case, Kerala HC tells govt.

April 11, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

Excise officials seized huge quantities of liquor in 2018 from a resort at Aluva of whic P.V.  Anvar is the owner and custodian. He was excluded from the list of accused

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the Home Secretary to consider and take a decision on the representation seeking an inquiry into the allegation that excise officials had excluded Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar, the owner and custodian of a resort at Aluva from where the officials had seized huge quantities of liquor in 2018, from the list of the accused due to political influence.

The court also ordered that the decision be taken within four weeks. The order came recently on a petition filed by social worker Shaji K.V. According to him, the excise authorities had seized 19 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 6.5 litres of beer from the building owned by Mr. Anvar during a DJ party in December 2018.

The Excise department had registered a case alleging offences punishable under Sections 55(a) and 55(i) of the Abkari Act for storing and selling liquor in violation of law against some persons, excluding Anvar, from the list of accused.

