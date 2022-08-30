Consider additional teaching posts in CU folklore studies dept: HC

The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to take up a request of Calicut University for creating five additional permanent teaching posts in the Department of Folklore Studies and dispose of the request within four months.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive while disposing of a writ petition filed by K.P. Satheesh and two others, who had worked as guest lecturers at the department, seeking a directive to absorb them in the university.

The court observed that the petitioners could not seek any relief at this stage unless permanent posts were created by the government. This was a matter of chance and it was only thereafter that the petitioners could claim any right, if at all they had any, to be re-engaged.

Counsel for the university also submitted that the request for additional posts was legitimate and that their request need to be considered by the government.

The court also made it clear that depending on the decision to be taken by the government and if any posts were created, the petitioners would be at liberty to make applications for being re-engaged