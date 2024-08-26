Conserving the history of a Kerala Latin church in its entirety

The Art and Culture Commission of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) is determined to let the past live to tell the tale of forgotten days and legacies, old churches, and their lore through a spree of conservation works.

That these conservation works stick to the original designs and materials is what differentiate them from others as such trend is not commonly seen among those worried about histories fading behind passing time.

A standout example is the restoration of the Portuguese-built Venduruthy Church inside the Naval Base. The church was built in the 1540s when Venduruthy island was a prominent part of Kochi, said Father Alphons Panakkal, vicar of the parish.

The KRLCC Art and Culture Commission’s efforts have been backed by Satyajith Ibn, who said those worried about the history fading away had not thought about restoration of buildings and structures using original designs and materials.

Specialised in restoration activities, Mr. Ibn was part of the programme that restored an old painting at Our Lady of Ransom Church on Vallarpadam island. An ‘illam’, close to the church, has been restored and will soon house a museum that will be a source of both edification and information for people.

He said the old lime plaster had baffled restorers in the past. Many tended to stick to new materials, but the trend is now to go back to the past in its entirety.

Having a recipe for lime plaster and the availability of a group of skilled workers in Kerala now have strengthened the hands of restorers like Mr. Ibn.

Father Panakkal said that the Venduruthy church, which has around 140 families under it, had been restored and would be showcased as a reminder of the long and cherished history of the church in Kochi.

Restoration of tombs at Sambalur, near Thrissur, and of the Pallipuram Church too are part of conservation efforts under the aegis of the KRLCC commission, he added. Sambalur is famous for having been once a place frequented by St. Francis Xavier and later the composer of the renowned ‘Puthenpana’ Arnos Padiri.