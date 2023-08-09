August 09, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Raman Rajamannan, the king of the Mannan community and the only tribal king in Kerala, is worried about the loss of heritage of tribal communities, especially their heritage in the field of medicine.

Preservation of tribespeoples’ languages, knowledge systems, and systems of healthcare is a serious issue that is now finding a larger audience, thanks to social media platforms and activities by non-governmental organisations.

He was speaking after inaugurating a national workshop on tribal heritage held as part of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, organised jointly by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), regional centre, Thrissur, and a host of other organisations.

He said that at one phase, not even the tribal communities were not aware of the celebration of indigenous communities and their heritage. But things have changed now for the better with wider awareness.

The Raja said the condition of tribespeople in Kerala continued to compare poorly with that of their counterparts in north India. Tribespeople in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu continued to be steeped in poverty and poorly educated. It is because they are unable to attain basic education and fight for their rights, he said. The situation has forced their confinement to a small corner in these states, he added, whereas the tribespeople should be able to demand their rights.

The Raja also pointed out that there are several projects and programmes drawn up for the welfare and upliftment of tribespeople. However, they need to be followed up and implemented and managed better for the benefits to reach the communities they are targeted at.

IGNCA regional director Manasi Raghunandan delivered the keynote address at the inauguration of the workshop. B. Venugopal, convener of India Heritage and Museum Field School, Kochi, welcomed the gathering. He said the workshop on tribal heritage would conclude with a Kochi Charter on tribal youth heritage, which would be submitted to the Union government and other agencies for action.