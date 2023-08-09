HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conservation of tribal heritage a serious issue, says chief of Mannan tribe

August 09, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Raman Rajamannan, king of Mannan tribe in Idukki and the only Adivasi king in Kerala, arrives at the International Day of the World Indigenous Peoples’ celebrations organised in Kochi on Wednesday.

Raman Rajamannan, king of Mannan tribe in Idukki and the only Adivasi king in Kerala, arrives at the International Day of the World Indigenous Peoples’ celebrations organised in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Raman Rajamannan, the king of the Mannan community and the only tribal king in Kerala, is worried about the loss of heritage of tribal communities, especially their heritage in the field of medicine.

Preservation of tribespeoples’ languages, knowledge systems, and systems of healthcare is a serious issue that is now finding a larger audience, thanks to social media platforms and activities by non-governmental organisations.

He was speaking after inaugurating a national workshop on tribal heritage held as part of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, organised jointly by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), regional centre, Thrissur, and a host of other organisations.

He said that at one phase, not even the tribal communities were not aware of the celebration of indigenous communities and their heritage. But things have changed now for the better with wider awareness.

The Raja said the condition of tribespeople in Kerala continued to compare poorly with that of their counterparts in north India. Tribespeople in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu continued to be steeped in poverty and poorly educated. It is because they are unable to attain basic education and fight for their rights, he said. The situation has forced their confinement to a small corner in these states, he added, whereas the tribespeople should be able to demand their rights.

The Raja also pointed out that there are several projects and programmes drawn up for the welfare and upliftment of tribespeople. However, they need to be followed up and implemented and managed better for the benefits to reach the communities they are targeted at.

IGNCA regional director Manasi Raghunandan delivered the keynote address at the inauguration of the workshop. B. Venugopal, convener of India Heritage and Museum Field School, Kochi, welcomed the gathering. He said the workshop on tribal heritage would conclude with a Kochi Charter on tribal youth heritage, which would be submitted to the Union government and other agencies for action.

Related Topics

tribals

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.