‘Conmen preying on people’s credulity’

Rajesh addresses ‘Malabar rebellion’ seminar in city

Speaker M.B. Rajesh said here on Thursday that it was disheartening to witness people falling into illogical campaigns and claims such as someone having in possession two of the 30 silver pieces paid to Judas for betraying Jesus Christ.

Without referring directly to the fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, Mr. Rajesh said that the fraud could not be termed as an isolated incident. “Many people had believed that somebody was in possession of Judas’s coins. Have we not come across people asking whether the fake information shared widely on WhatsApp on various issues is true?” he asked at the seminar on “Malabar rebellion” organised by the district wing of the Democratic Youth Federation of India here.

Stating that right wing forces were making concerted efforts to portray the rebellion as a communal riot, the Speaker said such divisive elements were using the topic to divide people in the name of religion across the country. “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently praised those who had crushed the rebellion. They are comparing a peasant uprising in 1921 against the British and the feudal landlords as a manifestation of the Taliban mindset to deepen the rift on communal lines,” he said.

Mr. Rajesh blamed the Indian Council for Historical Research for toying the line of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre by deciding to remove the names of the freedom fighters associated with the Malabar rebellion from the dictionary of the martyrs of the Independence struggle.

“The council seems busy re-writing the history by misrepresenting it and ignoring the facts,” he said.