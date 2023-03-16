Congress workers lay siege to Kochi Corporation office

March 16, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Congress workers laid siege to the Kochi Corporation office for 12 hours on Thursday demanding a probe into the Brahmapuram blaze and the alleged police action against the party councillors.

The party workers, who arrived in large numbers, blocked access to the office from 5 a.m. on Thursday. Minor skirmishes broke out between party workers and some of the staff of the civic body who tried to get into the office. There were also complaints that some Congress workers allegedly manhandled the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation while he was inside the building of the civic body at Subhash Bose Park.

Inaugurating the protest meeting, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran suggested the CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan to take the initiative for removing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from office.

“Mr. Govindan shall not support any form of corruption. If he can’t remove Mr. Vijayan from the post, he shall dismantle the CPI(M),” said Mr. Sudhakaran. CPI(M) leaders and the government were neck-deep in corruption, he alleged.

Mr. Sudhakaran criticised the alleged police action against Corporation councillors. “No one can deny councillors their democratic rights to protest inside the council hall,” he said.

District congress committee (DCC) president Muhammad Shiyas presided.

Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar criticised the agitation, which according to him, had denied the officials of the civic body, including its Secretary, to function.

“Everyone has the right to protest. However, it shall not infringe upon the freedom of movement of others. The attempts to create a law and order situation in Kochi and to stall the functioning of the civic body in the name of Brahmapuram issue shall not be allowed,” he said.

N.E. Sooraj, unit secretary of the Kerala Municipal Corporation Staff Union sought legal action against those who physically prevented and attacked employees of the civic body who were willing to work on the day.