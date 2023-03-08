Congress wants Kochi Mayor to step down over Brahmapuram incident

March 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Congress has demanded the resignation of Mayor M. Anilkumar over the alleged inept handling of the fire breakout at the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram plant and corruption in the award of waste management contract.

The demand was raised at a press conference called by the party’s elected representatives on Wednesday at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in a clear signal that the Opposition was set to raise heat on the LDF-led Corporation over the Brahmapuram incident. Hibi Eden, MP, and MLAs K. Babu and Uma Thomas attended the press meet.

“The Mayor should resign taking moral responsibility for the mishandling of the Brahmapuram fire. Neither the district administration nor the Corporation could make creative suggestions for firefighting. The State government and the Chief Minister should immediately intervene in the matter considering the seriousness of the issue,” said Mr. Eden.

Equating the health challenges posed by the fire and its aftermath with the post-pandemic complications, he said that it affected even the child in the mother’s womb. No one was in a position to predict the serious health challenge posed by the fire breakout consuming thousands of tonnes of plastic waste, chemical waste, e-waste, and bio-medical waste.

Dubbing the fire as a man-made disaster, Mr. Eden said that the Corporation Secretary had no answer to the High Court poser to that effect. At a time when Kochi was in the grip of a major crisis, leaders of the ruling CPI(M) were busy participating in the People’s Resistance Rally led by party secretary M.V. Govindan. “They are in a situation to resist many things, but they need to wake up to the reality that they are doing it at the cost of people’s lives,” said Mr. Eden.

The Congress is set to hold a day-long siege of the Corporation office on March 18 demanding the resignation of the Mayor and a probe into the alleged corruption in the award of the waste management contract. “In the days leading up to the siege, our feeder outfits will hold a slew of protests putting pressure on the Corporation,” said DCC president Mohammed Shiyas.

