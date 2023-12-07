Congress, UDF failed to speak up against Centre’s neglect, alleges Kerala Chief Minister

December 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday blamed the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) for not speaking up against the Centre’s discrimination against the State on various fronts.

The UDF has failed to stand with the government on common issues affecting the State. Its MPs did not open their mouth in Parliament against the Centre’s ill-treatment as they did not wanted to irk the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said at the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme in Aluva.

On Congress MP T.N. Prathapan’s notice in the Lok Sabha blaming the Centre for the State’s financial crisis, Mr. Vijayan claimed that the huge public response to the outreach programme had forced the Congress to change its position against the Centre. The UDF took a similar position by not voicing its opposition to the Centre when it refused to permit the State to receive external aid at the time of the devastating floods in 2018 and 2019, he alleged.

The Chief Minister criticised the Opposition MLAs for staying away from the programme and pointed out that they had lost an opportunity to air their concerns and differences over the government’s policies and measures. He said the government had spent around ₹97 crore for road construction and allied development in Aluva constituency, while around ₹32 crore had been spent on projects related to social security and welfare.

At the session held at St. Joseph’s High School ground at Angamaly, Mr. Vijayan said the government was hopeful of eradicating extreme poverty in the State by November 1, 2025. The government had earmarked projects worth ₹1,450 crore in the constituency with assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Land acquisition for the proposed Global Industrial Finance and Trade City (GIFT City) is progressing as per schedule. Though the Central nod for the project had been delayed, the government remained hopeful that it would be cleared soon, he said.

