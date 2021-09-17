Congress to set up library at DCC office in Ernakulam

KOCHI

17 September 2021 20:10 IST

Critic M. Leelavathy donates first book

Veteran critic M. Leelavathy on Friday donated the first book for a library being set up at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Ernakulam.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, working president P.T. Thomas, MLA, and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas received three copies of Nallezhuthu written by her. Hibi Eden, MP, was present on the occasion.

The party is collecting books from teachers, writers, educationists, social workers and Congress members for setting up a massive library with about 10,000 books pertaining to all subjects including history, society, and politics. A reference section is also being planned.

