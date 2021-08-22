Congress to probe alleged payment of money to councillors at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam

Municipal Chairperson alleges conspiracy to frame her

The Congress has said that it will inquire into allegations that the ruling council of the Thrikkakara Municipality had paid ₹10,000 each to 43 councillors ahead of Onam.

Opposition Leader in the council M.K. Chandrababu of the CPI(M) and Independent councillor M.C. Manoop were among the 18 councillors who had demanded a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into the issue, even as Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan categorically denied the allegations.

Congress sources said the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) would inquire into the matter. The first step is to find out if the allegations are based on facts. The preliminary understanding is that the municipal council had not paid the councillors, and that the allegations against the Chairperson and the ruling council are not true, party sources said.

It was reported that a group of 18 councillors, including some from the ruling front, returned the money allegedly paid by the council.

The Municipal Chairperson alleged a “conspiracy” to frame her, and that several attempts had been made in the past too to bring down the UDF council.