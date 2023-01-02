ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to hold 24-hr satyagraha demanding entry for Goshree buses to city

January 02, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Islanders not able to fully enjoy benefits of Goshree bridges, says KPCC vice president

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Congress will hold a 24-hour satyagraha on January 10 asking that buses from the Goshree islands be allowed to enter the city.  

Hibi Eden, MP, will lead the satyagraha that will be inaugurated by K. Muraleedharan, MP. V.D. Satheesan, the Opposition leader, will address the closing of the satyagraha on January 11.  

People of Vypeen and nearby islands have been demanding for years that buses from these places be permitted to enter the city. The bridges to the Goshree islands were earned after years of protests. But the islanders are not able to fully enjoy the benefits of the bridges since the buses terminate service at High Court junction, V.P. Sajeendran, KPCC vice president, said.  

