ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to celebrate centenary of Mahatma’s party presidentship

Published - October 05, 2024 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National Congress will celebrate the 100th year anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi assuming office as party president in a week-long programme. The celebrations will start here on October 12. National and State leaders of the party will be part of the celebrations, said Mohammed Shiyas, district Congress president here. The programmes are being organised under the aegis of the Sabarmati Study Centre. The party began celebrating the occasion in December last year and the programmes then was inaugurated by Shashi Tharoor, MP. The week-long celebrations will go on till October 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US