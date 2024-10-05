GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to celebrate centenary of Mahatma’s party presidentship

Published - October 05, 2024 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National Congress will celebrate the 100th year anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi assuming office as party president in a week-long programme. The celebrations will start here on October 12. National and State leaders of the party will be part of the celebrations, said Mohammed Shiyas, district Congress president here. The programmes are being organised under the aegis of the Sabarmati Study Centre. The party began celebrating the occasion in December last year and the programmes then was inaugurated by Shashi Tharoor, MP. The week-long celebrations will go on till October 17.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:05 pm IST

