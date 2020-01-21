Congress suspends Gracy Joseph

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has suspended Kochi Corporation development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph indefinitely from the party for defying its diktats.

Despite two orders being issued to resign from her position as chairperson, Ms. Joseph had not done so, publicly dishonouring the party, read a notice issued to Ms. Joseph on Monday by DCC President T.J. Vinod.

Failure to comply with the orders resulted in the suspension. But the DCC’s move will not affect Ms. Joseph’s position in the council. In the upcoming standing committee chairperson elections, she would still be bound by the party’s whip, said Mr. Vinod.

The development standing committee was likely to move a motion of no-confidence against Ms. Joseph and was awaiting the DCC’s approval for the move, said a Congress councillor.

In spite of the suspension, Ms. Joseph on Monday resolutely stood by her refusal to resign and said that she would continue as chairperson. “With only seven months till the end of the council’s term, a change of guard is unnecessary. The positions of the three chairpersons who resigned are still lying vacant. At a time when the focus should be on plan fund projects and the budget, attention is on multiple elections instead,” said Ms. Joseph. Going by the UDF’s seat-sharing agreement, all Congress standing committee chairpersons were to resign two-and-a half years into their term.

All chairpersons were asked to resign in November, but Ms. Joseph had asked for an extension till December 20 to ensure the completion of work that the standing committee had taken up.

But when the UDF fared poorly in the elections to the town planning standing committee in December, handing a majority in the committee over to the LDF, Ms. Joseph refused to resign, inviting a 48-hour ultimatum from the DCC to relinquish her post.