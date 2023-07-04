ADVERTISEMENT

Congress stages protest against ‘fake cases’ foisted on party leaders

July 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers take out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (City)  braving heavy rain in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Congress activists on Tuesday took out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (City) braving incessant rain protesting against the alleged fake police cases foisted on party leaders.

The march, which started from Menaka Junction, was stopped by the police in front of the District Police Chief’s office. United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hassan inaugurated the march.

Mr. Hassan said attempts by the CPI(M) to trap Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran in fake cases would be collectively resisted by the Congress. The CPI(M) and the BJP played along to save the State government from corruption cases related to diplomatic gold smuggling and Life Mission project, he alleged.

District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas presided.

