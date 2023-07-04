HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress stages protest against ‘fake cases’ foisted on party leaders

July 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers take out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (City)  braving heavy rain in Kochi on Tuesday.

Congress workers take out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (City)  braving heavy rain in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Congress activists on Tuesday took out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (City) braving incessant rain protesting against the alleged fake police cases foisted on party leaders.

The march, which started from Menaka Junction, was stopped by the police in front of the District Police Chief’s office. United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hassan inaugurated the march.

Mr. Hassan said attempts by the CPI(M) to trap Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran in fake cases would be collectively resisted by the Congress. The CPI(M) and the BJP played along to save the State government from corruption cases related to diplomatic gold smuggling and Life Mission project, he alleged.

District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas presided.

Related Topics

politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.