ADVERTISEMENT

Congress stages hunger strike against violence in Manipur

July 07, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - KOCHI

Elected representatives of the Congress, led by Benny Behannan, MP, staged a hunger strike against the violent incidents that took place in Manipur

The Hindu Bureau

Elected representatives of the Congress staged a hunger strike against the violent incidents that took place in Manipur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Elected representatives of the Congress, led by Benny Behannan, MP, staged a hunger strike against the violent incidents that took place in Manipur. M. M. Hassan, UDF State convener, inaugurated the strike. Rojy M. John, MLA, presided.

Earlier, Congress and Trinamool Congress members walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Home after their demand to deliberate on the ethnic strife in Manipur was denied by the panel Chairperson and BJP MP Brij Lal. 

“We stand against such an evasion of responsibility to discuss an issue of national importance and therefore choosing to walk out of the meeting,” three MPs — Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Congress members Digvijay Singh and Pradip Bhattacharya — said in a joint letter submitted on Thursday before walking out of the meeting. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US