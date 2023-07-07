Congress stages hunger strike against violence in Manipur

HamberMenu
July 07, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Elected representatives of the Congress staged a hunger strike against the violent incidents that took place in Manipur.

Elected representatives of the Congress staged a hunger strike against the violent incidents that took place in Manipur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Elected representatives of the Congress, led by Benny Behannan, MP, staged a hunger strike against the violent incidents that took place in Manipur. M. M. Hassan, UDF State convener, inaugurated the strike. Rojy M. John, MLA, presided.

Earlier, Congress and Trinamool Congress members walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Home after their demand to deliberate on the ethnic strife in Manipur was denied by the panel Chairperson and BJP MP Brij Lal. 

“We stand against such an evasion of responsibility to discuss an issue of national importance and therefore choosing to walk out of the meeting,” three MPs — Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Congress members Digvijay Singh and Pradip Bhattacharya — said in a joint letter submitted on Thursday before walking out of the meeting. 

