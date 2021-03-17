Congress pacifies INTUC leaders in Ernakulam

Kochi

17 March 2021 00:55 IST

The Congress leadership has pacified the INTUC leaders who were peeved at being denied seats to contest the ensuing Assembly polls. The party leadership consoled K.P. Haridas, the national general secretary of the organisation from Ernakulam, who had eyed the Vypeen seat, by assigning him the charge of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee. He would serve as the acting president of the district committee of the party, party sources said.

Mr. Haridas has been offered a higher organisation responsibility, which will be formally announced after the Assembly polls. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will hold a conciliatory talk with INTUC leaders in Alappuzha on Wednesday. A seven-member committee of trade union leaders will take part in the discussion, sources said.

Meanwhile, a protest march taken out by INTUC workers against the reported neglect of the party towards its trade union leaders on Tuesday evening ended in a positive note with the workers saluting the Congress leadership for accommodating their leaders in the parent organisation.

