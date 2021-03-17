Kochi

Congress pacifies INTUC leaders in Ernakulam

The Congress leadership has pacified the INTUC leaders who were peeved at being denied seats to contest the ensuing Assembly polls. The party leadership consoled K.P. Haridas, the national general secretary of the organisation from Ernakulam, who had eyed the Vypeen seat, by assigning him the charge of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee. He would serve as the acting president of the district committee of the party, party sources said.

Mr. Haridas has been offered a higher organisation responsibility, which will be formally announced after the Assembly polls. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will hold a conciliatory talk with INTUC leaders in Alappuzha on Wednesday. A seven-member committee of trade union leaders will take part in the discussion, sources said.

Meanwhile, a protest march taken out by INTUC workers against the reported neglect of the party towards its trade union leaders on Tuesday evening ended in a positive note with the workers saluting the Congress leadership for accommodating their leaders in the parent organisation.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 12:57:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/congress-pacifies-intuc-leaders-in-ernakulam/article34086941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY