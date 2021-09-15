Congress must introspect on desertions, says Behanan

MP says State govt under-counting COVID deaths

Benny Behanan, MP, on Wednesday said the Congress would do well to introspect why some leaders quit the party.

He wouldn’t defend those who quit, but the party should be ready to look into the situations that led to their desertion.

Talking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, he said aggrieved people should be heard and efforts should be made to retain them in the party. Mr. Behanan, former UDF convenor, said that KPCC president K. Sudhakaran was on the path of reconciliation with everyone.

On the Pala Bishop’s controversial remarks, he said the party would not take a stance that would endanger secularism. But the Congress would not take sides on the controversy.

He accused the State government of trying to undercount COVID-19 deaths in Kerala. He said the daily census of patients and deaths recorded at the Kottayam Medical College differed from the official death count shared by the State government. Between March 21 and September 13 this year, a total of 3,218 deaths were recorded at the medical college and the cause of death of 1,326 of them was ascribed to COVID infection, as per the records at the hospital.

Going by this, from the first death on May 29 last year until now, the hospital alone would have witnessed deaths many times more than the officials count. The Statewide figures would be concurrently that much higher, many times more than what had been officially acknowledged, he alleged.