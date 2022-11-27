Congress MP Tharoor stays clear of controversies

November 27, 2022 11:58 am | Updated 12:02 pm IST - KOCHI:

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor MP stayed clear of political controversies on Sunday and maintained that he had not spoken ill of any political leader or made any accusations against anyone.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday ahead of a meeting organised by the All India Professional Congress, Mr. Tharoor said he always cared to keep the District Congress Committees concerned informed about the public meetings he used to attend in various districts.

The statements of Mr. Tharoor attain significance in the wake of the recent controversies and criticisms against him in the State unit of the party following his decision to become active in State politics. His tour to the Malabar region had also created a furor in the party.

A large number of senior leaders of the party were peeved at Mr. Tharoor following his decision to take more interest in State politics. The party central leadership was forced to depute AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar to the State to broker peace between the warring leaders and the factions.

Mr. Tharoor denied reports that Mr. Anwar had taken up the issue with him.

He also denied that the disciplinary committee of the party had served him a notice over the recent developments.

“Why should the committee serve me a notice as I have not committed any mistakes,” asked Mr. Tharoor.

Though the KPCC president K. Sudhakaran was supposed to share the dais with Mr. Tharoor on Sunday, the former had skipped the meeting citing health concerns.

“The KPCC president was not keeping good health and hence he will not be attending the meeting. However, he would join the deliberations online. I hope he will get well soon,” Mr. Tharoor said.

He also played down the reported rift between him and the Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan. The two didn’t speak to each other though they were seated next to each other at a function recently.

Mr. Satheesan is expected to attend the valedictory session of the event.