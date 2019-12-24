Congress meet to discuss Corpn. committees

A group of senior Congress leaders in the district will meet on Tuesday to discuss upcoming elections to the standing committees of the Kochi Corporation and the fate of councillors who had defied the party whip.

United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors Geetha Prabhakaran and Josemary had voted against the party whip in the election to fill a vacancy in the town planning standing committee last week, resulting in a Left Democratic Front (LDF) majority in the committee. Congress councillor David Parambithara, whose vote was invalid, and Ms. Josemary had submitted their responses by Monday to the notices issued to them.

A decision could also be taken on Tuesday on whether Mr. Parambithara will be asked to step down as block president of the party.

The UDF’s control over the 74-member Corporation Council is on a wafer-thin majority, which could be shaken if the party takes action against the erring councillors.

A series of elections are lined up to choose members and chairpersons of the standing committees.

Mayor’s post

A decision on Mayor Soumini Jain being replaced will be taken at a later date by the Congress political affairs committee.