ADVERTISEMENT

Congress-led local bodies in Ernakulam not to collect increased building taxes

April 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

There is strong resentment against hiked tax rates and ₹2 cess on petroleum products, says Ernakulam DCC president

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress-led local bodies in Ernakulam will not collect the hiked-building taxes imposed by the government as a measure to help reduce the financial burden on the common man.

The panchayat and municipal councils ruled by the United Democratic Front have taken a position not to increase the tax imposed on space rented out as shops in buildings. Instead, the civic bodies will collect the minimum tax proposed by the government, according to Mohammed Shiyas, president of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC).

The Congress has also decided not to collect the hiked tax slabs from buildings housing traditional industries and self-employment units as a welfare measure. The Congress-led panchayats and municipalities will hold a special meet on May 5 to approve the proposals, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DCC pointed out that the exorbitant increase in various tax slabs had caused a huge financial burden on the public. The tax rates after April 1 had gone up by 20 to 30 per cent of the previous rates. The move to transfer the burden on the public cannot be accepted. The special meetings to be held on May 5 will approve a resolution urging the government to permit the local bodies to collect the tax as per the previous structure, it said.

Mr. Shiyas alleged that the government has not been able to even transfer various plan funds to the local bodies citing financial crunch. There is a strong resentment among the public against the increased tax rates and the decision to impose ₹2 cess on petroleum products from April 1 onwards. It had worsened their financial situation, which had taken a hit following the pandemic crisis. The government has failed to realise the crisis being faced by the public, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US