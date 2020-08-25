Congress leader’s arrest triggers debate

Political pressure behind case, says former GCDA chairman Venugopal

With the local body elections due in two months, the arrest of Congress leader N. Venugopal, a probable Mayor candidate of the Congress, on a complaint of loss of valuables from the office of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has triggered a political debate in Kochi.

Mr. Venugopal, also a former chairman of the GCDA, was arrested by the Kadavanthra police, and later let off as he had secured an anticipatory bail from the court.

It was on a complaint filed by the GCDA on the reported loss of valuables, including furniture and air conditioners that the police arrested Mr. Venugopal. The reported loss of valuables came to light after C.N. Mohanan, a CPI(M) leader, succeeded Mr. Venugopal as the chairman.

‘Eye on polls’

Mr. Venugopal alleged that Mr. Mohanan, who later became the district secretary of the CPI(M), exerted political pressure on the police to book a case against him with an eye on the upcoming polls.

“It’s a clear case of misuse of power and the CPI(M) leader attempted to target me ahead of the local body elections,” Mr. Venugopal said.

It was in 2017 that the complaint was filed and it took three years for the police to act. If it was a genuine case, the police would not have waited for three years to act, he said.

Mr. Venugopal, who denied that he was arrested, said he would move the court to quash the proceedings against him.

Many of the goods that were reportedly lost were later found on the premises of a fish farm that the Authority had developed at Mundamveli. How would the charge of theft sustain when the goods that were reportedly lost were later found on the premises of the Authority itself ? he asked.

Moreover, the movement of the goods were recorded in the movement register of the Authority, he said.

Mr. Venugopal said he had not made up his mind on contesting the upcoming election.

Mohanan’s stance

Mr. Mohanan, when contacted, denied pressurising the police to act against Mr. Venugopal.

While stating that the police acted on their own, Mr. Mohanan said he could have even taken up the issue with the Chief Minister earlier.

“I never intervened in the issue and put pressure on the police considering the fact that he was a senior leader of the Congress in the district,” he said.

Mr. Mohanan said Mr. Venugopal got the benefit of the COVID-19 situation. “If not for the COVID-19, the police would have put him behind the bars as the Authority lost many valuables including ACs, furniture, curtains and beds,” he said.