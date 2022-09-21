Congress leader Rahul Gandhi begins Kochi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The rally concluded at Kalamassery where Rahul Gandhi interacted with the prominent personalities from the socio-cultural and business sectors.

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 21, 2022 15:51 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Vyttila Junction in the city, on September 21. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kick-started his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kochi by offering floral tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at Kumbalam Toll plaza on September 21.

Mr. Gandhi, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, offered the tributes on the Guru Samadhi day. Later, he began the rally from Madavana junction. Accompanied by Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, Benny Bahannan, Kodikunnil Suresh, Hibi Eden, and K. Babu, M. M. Hassan, and Uma Thomas among others. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and K. Muralidharan were also among those who walked with the Congress leader

The rally concluded at Kalamassery where he interacted with the prominent personalities from the socio-cultural and business sectors. Mr. Gandhi also met the representatives of transgender community in Kochi. Mr. Gandhi will address a public meeting at Aluva in the evening.

