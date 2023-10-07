Congress leader found dead in hotel room at Aluva

October 07, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - KOCHI

Indian National Trade Union Congress State vice president and a prominent leader of the Congress in Angamaly P.T. Paul was found dead in a hotel in Aluva on Friday. He was 62.

The victim had reportedly taken the room around 12.30 p.m. He had since then collected drinking water from the reception twice before returning to the room.

A visitor from Angamaly found him lying motionless in the room around 3.15 p.m. He was able to gain access to the room since it wasn’t locked from inside. Since the victim was unresponsive, the visitor alerted the hotel staff and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in his own vehicle. However, he was declared brought dead.

Police and forensic experts examined the room. An empty liquor bottle and the victim’s mobile phone and a bag were recovered from the room.

Paul had reportedly informed the reception that a friend would drop in to meet him and be allowed entry. Earlier, Paul had come to Aluva in a car and reportedly sent back the car to Angamaly. Following this, he had taken the hotel room.

A resident of Manjapra, he had served in various capacities over the years, including as the Angamaly block panchayat president.

The body will be released to the family on Saturday after post-mortem at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The body will be laid to rest at Angamaly St. George Basilica.

The Aluva police have registered a case for unnatural death.