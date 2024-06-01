Congress lays siege to Kochi Corporation office over waterlogging

The District Congress Committee (DCC) on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Kochi Corporation office against the alleged failure of the Corporation and the State government in carrying out pre-monsoon works, leading to severe waterlogging in the city and nearby areas.

Inaugurating the protest, social activist K. Aravindakshan accused the Corporation of having failed miserably in protecting the life and property of people. The State government and the civic body have no commitment to the people. The failure of the government and the Corporation in carrying out pre-monsoon works was the reason why houses and establishments were flooded in a single rain at many places.

“Waterlogging in Kochi is a means of making quick bucks for some. Despite the weather forecast, the Corporation could not offer protection to the life and property of people,” Mr. Aravindakshan said.

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas presided. Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs K. Babu, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Sadat, and Shafi Parambil were present.