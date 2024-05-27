Congress holds protest at CSML office, alleges ineffective utilisation of funds

Congress activists, led by Hibi Eden MP and MLAs from Kochi, staged a protest in front of the office of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) here on Monday, alleging that the agency was ineffective in utilising the ₹1,000 crore that the Centre had allotted to the city under the Smart Cities Mission project.

Inaugurating the protest, Hibi Eden, MP, alleged that CSML, which was established in 2015, had taken Kochiites for a ride. Funds meant for the city’s infrastructure development were not effectively spent. Rather, a software named K-Smart was readied for all local bodies in the State using the agency’s funds, and that was being cited as an achievement of the State government, he said.

As per norms, the city-level advisory forum ought to decide on infrastructure projects for Kochi. But funds meant for Kochi’s development were not being fully spent for the purpose and were being “scuttled” by stakeholders based in Thiruvananthapuram. This has affected CSML’s efficiency, said T.J. Vinod, MLA.

A mere ₹12 crore was allotted for the integrated bus terminal on the KSRTC-owned land at Karikkamury, whereas ₹50 crore had been sought for the project. Even worse, its construction has not begun, although a memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed earlier this year in presence of three Ministers.

Many areas in the city continue to get flooded in the rain owing to ‘unscientific’ construction of roads and drains. CSML also owes an explanation to people on how the city is benefiting from the ₹57-crore integrated command and control centre. Over 30 projects are still incomplete, even as the agency’s extended tenure is set to expire in June, he added.

Uma Thomas, MLA, said CSML was taking decisions without consulting the Ernakulam MP and MLAs from the region. Drains were being rebuilt as per a template and not in accordance with the direction of water flow in each area.

Meanwhile, CSML sources said all ‘major’ projects, including preening up of open spaces, had been completed by now. The new Ernakulam Market complex will be completed by June-end, while most road redevelopment works are over. Pending funds will be handed over to contractors only after the projects assigned to them are completed, they added.