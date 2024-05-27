GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress holds protest at CSML office, alleges ineffective utilisation of funds

Updated - May 27, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Hibi Eden opening a protest organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee in front of the CSML office against the agency’s alleged failure to utilise the funds allotted for Kochi.

Congress leader Hibi Eden opening a protest organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee in front of the CSML office against the agency’s alleged failure to utilise the funds allotted for Kochi. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin 

Congress activists, led by Hibi Eden MP and MLAs from Kochi, staged a protest in front of the office of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) here on Monday, alleging that the agency was ineffective in utilising the ₹1,000 crore that the Centre had allotted to the city under the Smart Cities Mission project.

Inaugurating the protest, Hibi Eden, MP, alleged that CSML, which was established in 2015, had taken Kochiites for a ride. Funds meant for the city’s infrastructure development were not effectively spent. Rather, a software named K-Smart was readied for all local bodies in the State using the agency’s funds, and that was being cited as an achievement of the State government, he said.

As per norms, the city-level advisory forum ought to decide on infrastructure projects for Kochi. But funds meant for Kochi’s development were not being fully spent for the purpose and were being “scuttled” by stakeholders based in Thiruvananthapuram. This has affected CSML’s efficiency, said T.J. Vinod, MLA.

A mere ₹12 crore was allotted for the integrated bus terminal on the KSRTC-owned land at Karikkamury, whereas ₹50 crore had been sought for the project. Even worse, its construction has not begun, although a memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed earlier this year in presence of three Ministers.

Many areas in the city continue to get flooded in the rain owing to ‘unscientific’ construction of roads and drains. CSML also owes an explanation to people on how the city is benefiting from the ₹57-crore integrated command and control centre. Over 30 projects are still incomplete, even as the agency’s extended tenure is set to expire in June, he added.

Uma Thomas, MLA, said CSML was taking decisions without consulting the Ernakulam MP and MLAs from the region. Drains were being rebuilt as per a template and not in accordance with the direction of water flow in each area.

Meanwhile, CSML sources said all ‘major’ projects, including preening up of open spaces, had been completed by now. The new Ernakulam Market complex will be completed by June-end, while most road redevelopment works are over. Pending funds will be handed over to contractors only after the projects assigned to them are completed, they added.

Related Topics

Kochi / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.