Congress expels rebel candidate

KOCHI

25 November 2020 00:30 IST

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has expelled Delina Pinheiro, who is contesting as a rebel candidate from division 73 of the Kochi Corporation.

Ms. Pinheiro was the district secretary of the Mahila Congress as well as block secretary of the Congress.

She had been fielded by the party four times and is contesting again after she was denied party ticket this year.

Advertising

Advertising

According to DCC president T. J. Vinod, MLA, Ms. Pinheiro was ousted following the decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee to expel rebels from the party.