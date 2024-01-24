Congress expels member who defected from party in Payipra

January 24, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

A day after the United Democratic Front (UDF) lost power in Payipra panchayat in Muvattupuzha after a Congress member successfully contested election to the president’s post with the backing of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) ousted the member, P.M. Assies, from the primary membership of the party for six years with immediate effect.

The election was held after the incumbent president, Mathew Varkey, had stepped down a fortnight ago to make way for M.S. Aliyar of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) as per a post-election intra-UDF understanding to split the president’s term between the Congress and the IUML for three and two years respectively.

With Mr. Assies declining to accept the party whip and the vote of Nisa Maitheen, a Congress member, rendering invalid, the UDF candidate lost the election by 10 to 11 votes. In the 22-member house, the UDF originally had 12 members and the LDF 10.

“We will petition the Election Commission against Assies for his disqualification. He was so desperate to become president and hence declined to accept the whip. The Congress member’s vote turned invalid after she forgot to put her signature, which, she said, was by mistake. We will move a no-confidence motion against the president after six months,” said DCC president Mohammed Shiyas.

Mr. Assies, however, was unperturbed citing how the no-confidence motion was unlikely to pass since the UDF did not have the majority. As things stand, both the fronts have 11 members each.

He said he was forced to turn against the party with which, he claimed, he was associated for the last 49 years starting with the Kerala Students Union after the party leadership allegedly reneged on the promise to give him a one-year stint as president.

“I had declined to vote in the vice president’s election held a few months ago since the party failed to honour the promise. At that time, the leadership again promised me a six-month stint following which I voted for the UDF candidate. I had repeatedly written to the leadership at the district and local levels about the injustice meted out to me. In fact, I had waited till night before the election for any positive response from the leadership before approaching the LDF,” said 61-year-old Mr. Assies who felt it was his last chance to occupy the president’s post.

He is also vice president of the Muvattupuzha block of the party and president of the Mulavur Urban Cooperative Society, posts which he will have to relinquish now.