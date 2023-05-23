Congress cranks up pressure on Kochi Corporation over ‘poor’ waste management

May 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday embarked on a protracted protest campaign against the Kochi Corporation for its alleged gross mismanagement of waste, by launching a rally led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas.

The rally will cover all the 74 Corporation divisions by month-end. It will cover up to nine divisions a day, during the course of which Mr. Shiyas will interact with the public, residents’ associations, and prominent personalities. A mass petition signed by thousands of city residents will be prepared to draw the attention of the Kerala High Court to the issue.

“A mass rally will be taken out to the Corporation office on June 5. If waste disposal issues remain unresolved for another three weeks, then another rally featuring at least 5,000 persons will be taken out, and the space in front of the office will be turned into a dumping yard filled with plastic kits of waste,” warned Mr. Shiyas.

He accused the Corporation of dumping waste collected at random places out of desperation. He said such disposal of waste at a site at Kumbalam had drawn public protest. “The situation is so bad that workers at the Ernakulam market have complained that they cannot even have a cup of tea in peace without shooing away flies. The situation is set to turn worse with the onset of monsoon and clogged drains adding to the problem. Epidemics are likely to break out, and in the event a fatality is reported, the Mayor should be charged with murder,” said Mr. Shiyas.

He said three different and contradictory orders were being issued by the Local Self-Government Minister’s office, Corporation Secretary, and the Secretary of the Local Self-Government department with regard to Corporation affairs.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran are set to address the rally on May 27 and 29 respectively.