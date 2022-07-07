Congress councillors oppose Kochi Corporation’s plan to set up windrow waste treatment facility

Expertise of firm that prepared DPR questioned

Congress councillors put on record their opposition to the Kochi Corporation’s plan to set up a windrow waste treatment facility. They also challenged the expertise of the firm, which prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for the plant.

The party councillors marked their protest by giving a dissent note to the agenda of the Corporation council, which had approved the proposals.

In the letter, they alleged that the firm, which prepared the DPR, was not an empanelled one for the work. The State government had drawn up a list of agencies that were qualified for the job. However, the agency in question was not in the list. The agency, which first came up with a report for the windrow project at an estimated cost of ₹36 crore on June 9, later revised it to ₹57 crore on June 30 after Opposition councillors raised doubts. The DPR prepared by the agency, which was not a qualified one, cannot be accepted, they argued.

The Congress councillors felt that the proposal for renovating the existing plant shed, which was located on the reclaimed portion of the Brahmapuram dumping yard, would be a futile exercise and waste of money. Ideally, the plant shed shall be constructed on a solid ground on the campus, they argued.

The councillors also feared that the civic body would incur huge revenue loss annually once the waste-to-energy plant was commissioned. At present, the Corporation has to shell out around ₹12 crore for waste management projects. Once the waste-to-energy plant becomes operational, the civic body will have to bear an additional expense of ₹26 crore annually, they said.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the councillors should have discussed the qualification of the agency when the deal was finalised. It was during the term of the previous council that the agency was selected for preparing the DPR. Once the contract is inked, the Corporation cannot go back on it, he said.

Mr. Anilkumar, who criticised the Opposition councillors for adopting “disruptive tactics”, felt that the opposition to the project proposals should have been raised at the council meeting convened to discuss the agenda.

The Corporation has not taken any decision on the proposals. Instead, they were forwarded to the State government for its views. The council shall wait for the government’s decision to take a final call on the project, he said.