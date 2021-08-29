Congress change of guard a smooth affair in Ernakulam in Kerala

Muhammad Shiyas, a close confidant of Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, is new DCC chief

The change of guard in the Ernakulam district unit of the Congress appears to be a peaceful affair even as it has triggered serious organisational issues elsewhere in Kerala.

Muhammad Shiyas, a close confidant of Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, was declared president of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) the other day.

Mr. Satheesan’s choice mattered much in the selection of the DCC president in his home district, and thus Mr. Shiyas rode over others, including contestants from ‘I’ and ‘A’ groups. The names of ‘I’ faction nominees I.K. Raju and B.A. Muthalib were doing the rounds earlier.

Though there may be dissent voices in the ‘I’ faction over the selection of Mr. Shiyas, they have not surfaced. The choice of Mr. Shiyas has not generated any public protest in the district, said a party leader.

Mr. Shiyas had been serving as vice president of the district unit of the party for the past seven years. He had earlier served as the State general secretary of the Youth Congress and State treasurer of the KSU.

The selection of Mr. Shiyas to the post also marked the exit of T.J. Vinod, MLA, from organisational responsibilities. Mr. Vinod had long been holding the post of DCC president. He had held the post even when he was elected Kochi Deputy Mayor and later as Legislator from Ernakulam.