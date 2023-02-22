ADVERTISEMENT

Congress alleges high-level conspiracy behind police action at Kalamassery

February 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas on Wednesday said that police action against Youth Congress and Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists at Kalamassery was the result of a high-level conspiracy hatched with the support of the State government.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Shiyas said the “attack” against a woman KSU activist by a male police officer for waving black flag at the Chief Minister and slapping the DCC president with a fake case exposed the policy diversion governing the police. The protesting activists were beaten up by the police on Tuesday without any provocation, he said.

The activists who had dispersed after the protest were attacked from behind by the police. The assault on even passers-by and traders in the neighbourhood betrayed the conspiracy involved in the police brutality, he alleged.

The manhandling of even Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, who turned up at the police station to defuse the situation was part of the conspiracy hatched with the knowledge of senior police officers to divert people’s attention from ‘tax terrorism’, Mr. Shiyas said.

He added that the Mahila Congress would take out a march to the Kalamassery police station on March 2 protesting against the “police atrocity and tax regime”.

