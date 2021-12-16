Congress aiding interests of RSS, alleges Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday accused the Congress of supporting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s goal of making the country a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Alleging that the RSS had softened its stance towards the party, Mr. Balakrishnan said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the party rally in Jaipur calling for the return of the rule of Hindus was a deliberate attempt to aid the interests of the RSS. “What is the difference between the Congress and the RSS as both the organisations wanted to establish a Hindu Rashtra,” he asked at the public meet held in connection with the conclusion of the Ernakulam district meet of the CPI(M) here on Thursday.

Asking the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to explain its position with regard to Mr. Gandhi’s statement, Mr. Balakrishnan said the Revolutionary Socialist Party, a constituent of the United Democratic Front, should also make their stance clear on whether they agreed with the views of the Congress leader.

The CPI(M) State secretary alleged that the IUML was aiding the interests of the Jamaat-e-Islami by trying to flare up Muslim sentiments as seen in the Waqf rally held in Kozhikode. “The party leaders also stooped to the level of making personal allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members at the rally,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan accused the Congress of joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to scuttle the development of the State. “Both the parties are now opposing the infrastructure projects after the previous Left Democratic Front government cleared the decks for the implementation of such works. The government has made it clear that those handing over land for the SilverLine rail project would be fairly compensated,” he said.