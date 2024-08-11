ADVERTISEMENT

Congress a dynamic party, BJP lives in the past, says Manipur MP

Published - August 11, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam speaking in a discussion during the “Manipur Memoirs” lecture event organised at the Sabarmati Study and Research Center in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, MP from Inner Manipur constituency, said here on Sunday that the Congress was a dynamic and evolving party geared to the future, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lived in the past, trying to implement outdated agendas in the 21st century.

He received a rousing welcome from Congress workers in the city on August 11 (Sunday) as he arrived at the District Congress Committee office to speak about the state of political affairs in India, with a focus on Manipur.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Hibi Eden, MP, Ernakulam, engaged in a discussion during the “Manipur Memoirs” lecture event. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

“The Congress party should aim to defeat the BJP-led Manipur government in the 2027 elections, as the BJP’s idea of hegemonic homogenisation is unsuitable for India, which is the land of diversity,” Mr. Akoijam said.

Mr. Akoijam said he had received threats before the Lok Sabha elections and had gone into hiding as there was a threat of getting kidnapped. He won the election with a record margin of over one lakh votes, a first in Manipur.

Mr. Akoijam, known for his keen interest in films, is in Kochi to attend the Kadamakudy International Film Festival, where his short film Kumhei was screened as the inaugural film.

