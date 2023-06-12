Cong. rejig will continue, says Sudhakaran

June 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said the process of appointing presidents of mandalam committees in the Congress will start soon even as leaders of the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions stayed away from a two-day conclave for the newly-elected block presidents here on Monday.

“The reorganisation in the State unit of the party at various levels will continue. Mandalam presidents will be appointed in the next round followed by the reorganisation at the booth level. Congress unit committees will be formed after the rejig at the booth level,” he said in his inaugural address at the camp being held at Aluva.

The leaders of the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups, including Ramesh Chennithala, M.M. Hassan, and Benny Behanan, who had made their differences public over the selection of block presidents, did not attend the meet though the KPCC leadership had requested them to attend.

Mr. Sudhakaran asked the newly-elected block presidents to take up the issues faced by the people in order to widen the party’s reach at the grassroots level. Care should be taken not to get involved in unnecessary controversies. “The restructuring process is inevitable as it will help in strengthening the base of the Congress party. I am assuring you that it will be completed,” he said.

A total of 146 newly-elected block presidents representing seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam are attending the south zone conclave.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar will address the block presidents on Tuesday. He is also expected to hold parleys with the leaders of the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups, though they had already made it clear that they preferred to table their differences over the restructuring before the party’s high command.

