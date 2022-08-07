Cong. councillor in Muvattupuzha levels conspiracy charges against party colleagues

August 07, 2022 00:25 IST

Two women councillors facing attempt to murder charges move to secure anticipatory bail

The infighting among Congress councillors in Muvattupuzha Municipality seems far from over with party councillor Prameela Gireesh Kumar on Saturday levelling allegations of conspiracy against a standing committee chairman from the party.

In a dramatic press conference held at the hospital where she was recuperating after being allegedly attacked by two fellow women Congress councillors at the municipal office on Friday, Ms. Kumar called for arraigning the chairman, who, she said, was behind the conspiracy that instigated the attack on her. She said she had given a statement to that effect to the police.

The Muvattupuzha police had registered a case against vice chairperson Sini Biju and councillor Joyce Mary for attempt to murder in connection with the incident. A case was also registered against Ms. Kumar on a complaint by Ms. Mary.

Ms. Kumar alleged that the accused were being helped by certain sections, including the standing committee chairman, to avoid arrest and secure anticipatory bail. She alleged that a section of Congress councillors had threatened her over phone for which she claimed to have evidence. Ms. Kumar also accused the Municipal Chairman and the standing committee chairman concerned of humiliating her over the last one-and-a-half years.

A no-confidence motion moved by Ms. Kumar against the Congress’ welfare standing committee chairperson Rajasree Raju had been passed with the support of LDF councillors in the committee last week. She had been up in arms ever since the UDF had decided to make Ms. Raju the chairperson, who, she alleged, had won with the support of the BJP. This, Ms. Kumar alleged, had instigated the attack on her.

Ms. Kumar said none from the Congress had reached out to her despite being injured following the alleged assault.

Meanwhile, the two women Congress councillors facing attempt to murder charges have moved for securing anticipatory bail.