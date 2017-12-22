Confusion over allocation of land for waste-to-energy plant

With the State-level monitoring committee on the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 2008 turning down the land reclamation application for the proposed waste-to-energy project at Brahmapuram, the government will have to consider earmarking another holding on the Brahmapuram campus, as suggested by the panel, or seek other ways to take the project forward.

While declining permission for reclamation of paddy field for the construction of a building for the project, the committee pointed out that reclamation would lead to an “increase in the quantum of impervious surfaces, which in turn will prevent rain water from percolating into the soil.” The panel report was submitted to the State Agricultural Production Commissioner in November.The reclamation of 15.78-acre paddy field “can reduce the groundwater recharge in the area, adversely affecting the water table, leading to shortage of drinking water in and around this wetland, which harbours many residential units including apartments,” according to the report accessed by The Hindu.

Officials of GJ Eco Power Private Limited, the firm which won the bid for setting up the plant, maintained that the government had assured it that land would be set apart for the project.

The company has not received the report of the committee. The government is keen on setting up the project. The State authorities have promised to look into the situation following the submission of the panel report and make land available for the plant, a company official said. However, the official added that it was not being made clear whether a new holding would be allotted for the project or the legal obstacles before allotting the wetland would be cleared.

The official hoped that the confusion would be cleared regarding the allocation of land within a few days, after which applications for all statutory clearances would be pushed. The monitoring committee, which had S. Leena Kumari and P.O. Nameer of Kerala Agricultural University as members, pointed out that conversion of paddy field would lead to “irreversible impacts on the ecology of the region. The loss of drainage facilities and waterlogging will lead to increased runoff and frequent floods and droughts. Increased soil erosion can result in destruction of natural and building capacities of the area.”