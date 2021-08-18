Conference on maritime security held

A one-day virtual conference on “Strategic futures: regional maritime security complexes” was organised on Wednesday by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), Kochi, in association with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Delhi.

Inaugurating the conference, Director-General of ICWA, Vijay Thakur Singh, said that the Indo-Pacific region held immense strategic, economic, diplomatic, and political significance.

Speaking at the function, former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan said that India had come a long way from opposing foreign presence in the Indian Ocean Region to seeking collaborations with other countries to ensure maritime security.

Dr. Takeshi Daimon - Sato, Professor at Waseda University in Japan, said that India could serve as a gateway for a free and open Indo-Pacific perspective because of its economic connectivity and the number of undiscovered markets.