Condition of assaulted infant remains stable

The condition of the infant who suffered serious head injuries after being allegedly assaulted by her father continued to be stable on Saturday.

The convalescent two-month-old infant had undergone a surgical procedure called subdural evacuation to remove a blood clot from her brain at the Kolancherry Medical College on Monday, and her health had improved considerably since then.

“Apart from a slight fever on Friday morning, which subsided by the evening, the infant remains stable. She is moving her hands and feet and eyes and is being breast-fed," said hospital sources. She continues to be in the neuro intensive care unit.

She suffered brain injuries after her father allegedly slapped her on Thursday night. The Angamaly police had registered a case against the father, Shaiju Thomas, 40, of Kannur, under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The infant used to sleep through the day and remained awake in the night. On the fateful day, when the infant started crying, the accused, who was already into a quarrel with his wife, slapped the infant and threw her on to the bed.

The infant was initially taken to a private hospital at Angamaly from where she was referred to the Kolencherry Medical College considering the serious nature of the injury. Though the parents in their attempt to hide the actual happening tried to push different versions of the incident, the hospital authorities turned suspicious and alerted the police.