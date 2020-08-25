Condition of 75-year-old rape victim stable

The condition of the 75-year-old woman in Kolencherry, who was allegedly raped by a 48-year-old on August 2, has improved considerably.
According to the authorities at MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolencherry, she was shifted to the room from the intensive care unit ten days ago. The victim is having food and her condition remains better. A call on discharging her will be taken by next week. The internal injuries would take some more time to heal and we wanted to avoid any risk of infection, they said.
The Puthencruz police had arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with the incident on August 5. The accused included Mohammed Shafi, 48, a native of Chembarakky in Aluva, Omana, 60, of Asarimoolayil, Eruppoochira and Omana’s son Manoj, 40. The first accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at the house of Omana in Pancode near Kolencherry when she resisted a molestation bid. Mohammed Shafi was a lorry driver and close acquaintance of Omana, according to the police.
