Conclave provides a holistic view of Kerala’s start-up push

March 04, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala’s award-winning start-up ecosystem has garnered global attention and budding entrepreneurs, including expatriates, with new ideas are being courted to take advantage of the State’s manpower to engineer a reverse migration of talents. Kerala Startup Mission, founded in 2006, has given the process an impetus. Around 20 other agencies too are striving to ensure that the State reach the goals set by Kerala Technology Startup Policy.

Experiences shared at ScaleUp Conclave 2024 of start-ups, organised here on Monday by the Industries department, celebrated Kerala’s first steps to make an impact on the new industrial revolution and shed light on the problems still haunting new enterprises in the State.

Three crucial areas

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who inaugurated the conclave, listed three areas that needed attention — lack of infrastructure for prototype development, non-availability of a community of designers, and a shortage of skilled manpower within Kerala to help start-ups while there are talented people, who have gone out of the State to other centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start-up participants highlighted problems ranging from the psychological barriers to investing in Kerala and a dearth of venture capital companies to inadequate communication skills among qualified engineers and other workers.

Conversion to solar

Vinod Kumar Gopal, mentor, NyQuest Innovation Labs, said his experience with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had been positive but banks still had to adapt to new requirements. How to evaluate or underwrite a start-up is a question mark before banks still in the throes of traditional transactions, he said. Among the company’s products is iCON, an intelligent device that converts existing inverters/UPS to solar inverters/UPS. Harsh Mohan, managing director, said iCON could bring about up to 50% savings.

Tools for mental health

Coexin Technologies Healthcare is a start-up in Kozhikode that brings out complete fitness instruments for mental health. Products from the company have won recognition from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences, Bengaluru, and AIIMs and State governments in Goa, J&K, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, said Arshad M. Koya, managing director.

Highlighting issues faced by start-ups, Mr. Koya said that good ideas should be recognised and given encouragement. He said that initially not even the founders of the company realised that it had such a great potential in the healthcare field.

Communication skills

Santhi Krishnan, Signite Technology Private Limited, an AI-based SAAS platform, appreciated the investment atmosphere in the State. She said that talented people from the State needed to be drawn back here because otherwise new enterprises may find it difficult to recruit the best talents. Improving communication skills and grooming people to work in a start-up environment are areas that need attention, she added.

While the State government is trying to create the best start-up ecosystem, there remains a psychological barrier. Efforts should be made to break through this barrier, said Unnikrishnan K.C., CEO of Xalten Systems Pvt. Ltd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.