Conclave onblockchain

Top blockchain experts and thought leaders from around the world will take part in a two-day conclave, ‘BlockHash Live 2019’ to be held here from December 12.

The experts will share ideas and lead discussions on collaborative opportunities in leveraging the technology for public good, and positioning Kerala as the country’s blockchain hub, says press release.

As a prelude to the event, KBA has planned BlockHack2019 on December 10 and 11 at Integrated Startup Complex (ISC), Kerala Technology Innovation Zone, Kalamassery.

The conclave, ‘BlockHash Live 2019’, organised by Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), will be held at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty.

The second edition of ‘BlockHash Live’ offers a rare opportunity for the global businesses in blockchain to expand their operations in Kerala in particular and India in general. The summit will be a platform to explore the disruptive potential of the blockchain technology for public good through capacity building and promote research, development and entrepreneurship.