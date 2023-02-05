Conclave on workers’ safety in Kochi on Monday

February 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open ‘Surakshitham 2.0’, an international conclave on safety and health of workers, here on Monday.

The two-day International Vision Zero Conclave on Occupational Safety and Health 2023 is being organised under the aegis of the Department of Factories and Boilers, which looks after the safety of workers, their health, and well-being, said a communication from the Public Relations department. The conclave is being held at Chackola’s Pavilion Event Centre, North Kalamassery.

Minister for Education and Labour V. Sivankutty will preside over the inaugural function. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will be the chief guest. Heads of public sector undertakings, safety officers, and trade union leaders will participate. Around 500 delegates have already registered for the programme.

The conclave will focus on safety challenges at the workplace and well-being of workers and their health. It will also look at how latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence, robotics, Machine Learning, and data analytics can be exploited to avoid accidents and occupational health hazards.

German Social Accident Insurance and National Safety Council, Kerala chapter, are supporting the conclave. Experts from the Netherlands, Germany, US, France, and the UK will present papers at the conclave, which will look at how new technologies can help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT